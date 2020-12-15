Goodwill of Northern Ill. gets $5M donation from Bezos ex-wife

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois received a $5 million gift from MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist who has pledged to give back the majority of her wealth to organizations and leaders driving transformative change.

Scott announced more than $4 billion in gifts to 384 organizations. A total of 47 of those gifts went to Goodwill’s across the country, our local Goodwill Northern Illinois being one of those.

Earlier this year Scott, the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and believed to be the wealthiest woman in the world, began donating billions of dollars to dozens of non-profit organizations and leaders that she has indicated were selected for their transformative work on a variety of causes, including economic mobility, public health, racial, gender and LGBTQ+ equity, climate change and others.

“Goodwill Northern Illinois received word of the impending gift just weeks ago, and while the money has been awarded by Ms. Scott without restriction, Goodwill Northern Illinois will leverage it to help fulfill a mission in very close alignment with Ms. Scott’s,” President Ben Bernsten said.

“We are beyond grateful to be the beneficiary of such a generous gift, in recognition of the work the Goodwill organization is doing in the communities we serve throughout northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin,” Bernsten said. “These past months have been particularly difficult for the thousands of disadvantaged individuals in these communities that Goodwill exists to serve. We will soon be announcing plans to apply these significant financial resources to fund ambitious endeavors that will have the greatest possible impact to bring hope, meaningful progress and, ultimately, change lives and transform communities now and for years to come.”

