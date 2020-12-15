Advertisement

Giannis staying in Milwaukee, will sign richest contract in NBA history

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks are keeping their superstar.

Saying, “this is my home, this is my city,” Giannis Antetokounmpo announced he would stay with the team for the next five seasons.

“Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it,” he wrote on Twitter.

The NBA’s reigning two-time MVP is expected to sign a supermax extension that will make him the highest-paid player in the league.

The deal would pay him $228.2 million over the next five seasons, an average of $45.6 million per year.

Since joining the Bucks in 2013, Giannis has racked up a slew of honors, including being named to the NBA All-Star team for four consecutive seasons, and in the process turned the Bucks into a powerhouse franchise.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend (...
Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint
Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday Rockford police officers were called to a Walgreen on East State...
Armed robbery at Rockford Walgreens
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Gov. Pritzker's Official Twitter Account
Illinois receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller...
Cleveland baseball team will drop Indians team name
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls away from Detroit Lions outside...
Packers beat Lions 31-24, clinch NFC North title
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, right, gains yardage as he tires to get past...
Robinson eclipses 1,000 rushing yards, fastest undrafted rookie to reach milestone
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL...
Trubisky outplays Watson, Bears stop skid, beat Texans 36-7