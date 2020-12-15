Advertisement

Family celebrates first holiday since losing loved one to COVID-19

One state line family is left with grief as death rates surge and Christmas inches closer
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “There’s just no way to navigate that. There’s nothing to prepare you for that,” said Susie Artale-Fritz.

Susie Artale-Fritz said her family did everything they were supposed to. They social distanced, wore masks and limited their exposure. But it wasn’t enough to protect Artale-Fritz’s father, Tony Artale, who got sick with COVID-19 and died shortly after Thanksgiving.

“They extubated him, and then we got to talk to him until he took his last breath. It was devastating,” said Artale-Fritz.

Artale-Fritz and her family said goodbye to their father via FaceTime, which she said is a cold and isolating reminder of 2020 and the danger surrounding this virus.

“We don’t even have a Christmas tree this year, “ said Artole-Fritz. “I think the elephant in the room is that we have a huge void now, and that’s a permanent void.”

“We’re already feeling disconnected from family members, disconnected from that sense of community, and sometimes that’s what we need to grieve,” said Aspen Counseling and Consulting Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Jason Soriano.

Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Jason Soriano said the holidays exacerbate feelings of grief but that doesn’t make you any less positive, it makes you human and true friends and loved ones will accept that.

“We have to acknowledge that if we’re not prepared to put on that happy face, if we don’t want to face people, if we don’t want to join that zoom call, it is totally okay not to do that,” said Soriano.

