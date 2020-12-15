Clouds to dominate much of the week, though gradual easing of the chill anticipated

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though Monday’s weather in the Stateline was, by all accounts, benign, it still ended up to be quite a remarkable day. That’s because temperatures failed to reach the 30° mark for the first time in 298 days! The last time high temperatures fell shy of 30° was all the way back on February 20!

Temperatures early Monday evening have fallen into the teens in some locales, with wind chills in the teens. While chilly, there’s actually been an improvement in the wind chill department as the evening’s commenced. Earlier on, chills had fallen into the single digits in Monroe and Galena.

Wind chills had, for a time, dropped into the single digits to our north and west. Thankfully, winds are diminishing and pushing wind chills back into the teens. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Two factors will prohibit temperatures and wind chills from falling as much as originally feared overnight. First and foremost, clouds are overspreading the area Monday evening. Their presence for the remainder of the night will have a blanketing effect, allowing our temperature decline to be much slower than they’d otherwise be with underneath a clear sky.

A large storm system developing to our southwest has spread clouds back our way. They're to be a dominant presence in our area for the next 48 hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The other component to keeping our wind chills in check is the wind itself. While gusts earlier in the day had reached as high as 27 miles per hour, there’s been a notable diminishing trend in the wind over the past several hours, one that’s to continue the rest of the night. Thus, wind chills are, in all likelihood to remain in the teens over most of the area, but don’t entirely rule out a single digit chill by early morning, especially north and west of Rockford.

Clouds will fortunately prevent temperatures from plummeting overnight, and lighter winds should keep wind chills in the teens in most spots. However, a few single digit chills are possible Tuesday Morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While clouds are to work to our advantage in keeping temperatures “milder” overnight, they’re to have an opposite effect Tuesday. Abundantly cloudy skies and an easterly wind will keep temperatures from reaching the freezing mark for a second consecutive day. Thankfully, the winds should be on the rather light side again, which should keep wind chills in the 20s.

Clouds, which have gathered overhead Monday night, will dominate for most, if not all of the day Tuesday. This will keep our temperatures on the chilly side once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thanks to abundant cloudiness, temperatures will again be in for a struggle Tuesday. We'll likely top out no higher than the freezing mark. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds aren’t likely to go anywhere Tuesday night or early Wednesday, though there are at least a few glimpses of hope that a peek or two of sun could emerge, first in our westernmost counties, around midday.

Clouds are to again dominate Wednesday, especially early in the day, though a few breaks may emerge from west to east in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Odds of seeing more sunshine rise progressively as Wednesday afternoon goes on. Come late afternoon, it’s feasible to imagine many areas breaking into at least partial sun.

It's far from a slam dunk, but there's at least a possibility of seeing some mixed sunshine late in the day Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any sunshine at all should allow temperatures to surge back slightly above normal Wednesday, and likely again into Thursday. Come Friday, as winds shift southwesterly, temperatures should really begin to take off. That’s to be the start of a rather extensive mild spell, which will likely produce high temperatures in the 40s on several days through the middle of next week!

All signs continue to strongly point toward a significantly milder pattern leading up to Christmas. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, this does lessen the chances of our area seeing a White Christmas once again. There still appears to be a disturbance that would approach our area either late Wednesday or into Christmas Eve that could bring us a chance for snow. That, however, appears to be our one and only chance of our area having a White Christmas. Our forecast for a White Christmas has again been lowered to 20%.

Chances appear to be diminishing for our area to see a White Christmas. One storm system toward Christmas Eve appears to represent our only chance. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

