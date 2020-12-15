46 homes sold in Stephenson Co. during Nov.

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A new home sales report in Stephenson County shows that 46 homes were sold in the area during the month of November alone.

The homes were sold for as much as $385,000 in one case, according to Aubra Palermo of Stephenson County Realtors.

There are currently 96 homes available in the county, with an average asking price of $163,019.

Of the 46 home sales, 35 were sold in Freeport.

The prices of the homes sold in Freeport ranged from $11,500 to $260,000. Currently, there are 67 homes in the city available. The price of the homes available in Freeport range from $20,000 to $650,000 for an average asking price of $132,791 — a higher average than it has been in many years, according to Palermo.

