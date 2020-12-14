Woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries after

Advertisement

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the follow up investigation.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman has been hospitalized with life threatening injuries after a vehicle crash in Winnebago County on Monday afternoon.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the area of Owen Center Road and Freeport Road after a report of a vehicle crash at 2:15 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a vehicle with one person inside.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman was taken to a Rockford hospital with life threatening injuries. The woman was driving eastbound on Owen Center Road when she lost control of her vehicle and it rolled several times.

