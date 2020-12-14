Woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries after

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman has been hospitalized with life threatening injuries after a vehicle crash in Winnebago County on Monday afternoon.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the area of Owen Center Road and Freeport Road after a report of a vehicle crash at 2:15 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a vehicle with one person inside.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman was taken to a Rockford hospital with life threatening injuries. The woman was driving eastbound on Owen Center Road when she lost control of her vehicle and it rolled several times.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the follow up investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.