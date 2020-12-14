Advertisement

UW Health receives vaccine, expects to give first ones today

The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrives at UW Health on Monday, December 14, 2020.
The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrives at UW Health on Monday, December 14, 2020.(UW Health via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have rolled into Madison. The University of Wisconsin Health System announced Monday morning it received a batch of the vaccine – and it isn’t wasting any time before delivering them.

UW Health employees are expected to start receiving shots as soon as this afternoon with health system noting it is following federal and state guidelines that recommend vaccinating frontline healthcare workers first.

The Dept. of Health Services sent 3,900 doses in this first batch. After receiving the vaccines, UW Health has moved them to ultra-cold freezers, awaiting distribution.

UW Health is the health system of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has more than 1,750 doctors and 21,000 staff at seven hospitals and more than 80 outpatient sites, according to its website.

The health system is one of eight vaccine hubs in Wisconsin expected to receive the vaccine this week.

SSM Health told NBC15 it was likely to get its first shipment on Tuesday. It is expecting to receive 6,000 doses, which will also go to frontline healthcare workers. A SSM Health spokesperson said approximately two-thirds of its staff said they were open to taking vaccine once it arrives.

In New York, health care workers have already begun receiving vaccinations with one critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Sandra Lindsay, saying she felt “relieved” after getting the shot.

“I feel hopeful today,” she added.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates when more information becomes available.

