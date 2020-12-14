The Cypress House in Rochelle extends hours for the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the Christmas deadline less than 2 weeks away, a local business in Rochelle is extending its hours and opening for business on Sundays to help customers find time to visit.

The Cypress House was always a flower shop, but then expanded to invite other business owners to use the space. Now it includes a coffee shop, boutique ,nail salon and other shops. During the holiday season the store is hoping by providing more shopping time it will encourage people to shop local and support the Rochelle business owners .

“We’ve seen pretty much an upsweep in people coming in and supporting us like I had said. They are very supportive of our small business and we get people from surrounding areas,” said Elke Drendel, The Cypress House owner.

The Cypress House is open 10-2 on Sundays until Christmas and is open later on other business days.

