Advertisement

The Cypress House in Rochelle extends hours for the holidays

With the Christmas deadline less than 2 weeks away, a local business in Rochelle is extending...
With the Christmas deadline less than 2 weeks away, a local business in Rochelle is extending its hours and opening for business on Sundays to help customers find time to visit.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the Christmas deadline less than 2 weeks away, a local business in Rochelle is extending its hours and opening for business on Sundays to help customers find time to visit.

The Cypress House was always a flower shop, but then expanded to invite other business owners to use the space. Now it includes a coffee shop, boutique ,nail salon and other shops. During the holiday season the store is hoping by providing more shopping time it will encourage people to shop local and support the Rochelle business owners .

“We’ve seen pretty much an upsweep in people coming in and supporting us like I had said. They are very supportive of our small business and we get people from surrounding areas,” said Elke Drendel, The Cypress House owner.

The Cypress House is open 10-2 on Sundays until Christmas and is open later on other business days.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican Joseph Canova decided to run against Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara in the upcoming...
Rockford mayoral candidate’s petition gets tossed out, McNamara could run unopposed
Sunday's NFL games will feature players highlighting different causes. Robinson's will list...
NFL star James Robinson honors loved ones with “My Cause My Cleats” tribute
Fatal crash
Janesville woman identified after fatal crash in Rock Co.
Fatal shooting graphic
One man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford
I-90 semi-trailer crash backs up westbound traffic

Latest News

Performers are finally getting a chance to continue with their craft during WSSR Elf-O-Matic, a...
Performer are back in action during WSSR Elf-O-Matic
The pandemic has hit the restaurant and bar industry especially hard, but Ciao Bella Italian...
Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen hosts toy drive to help single moms
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller...
Cleveland baseball team will drop Indians team name
Retail stores manage holiday shopping season