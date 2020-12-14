Rockford’s coldest temperatures since February arrive as the workweek begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an extremely mild first third of December, the Stateline has, at long last, gotten more of a taste of winter over the past few days. Ever since Thursday’s balmy 57° high, we’ve seen a precipitous drop in temperatures in the days since. Readings Sunday didn’t even escape the 20s in spots, primarily those to receive the most snow Friday night and Saturday.

Where heavier snow fell Friday night into Saturday, temperatures failed to reach out of the 20s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now that a snowpack’s been established to our north, cold air masses like the one that’s recently arrived can pack a bit of an added punch. That’s why we’re confident, if not certain, that the coldest temperatures in nearly ten months are to occur over the next 36 to 48 hours.

Skies may clear partially late Sunday night, and as breezes pick up a touch, wind chills are positioned to head into the teens across the entire area, even threatening to fall into the single digits in spots early Monday morning, especially those locales on the receiving end of the most significant early weekend snow.

Areas that have the most snow on the ground, those west and north of Rockford, will see temperatures in the teens with single digit chills early Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s back on Monday, and should be dominant for most, if not all of the day. However, the sun will share residence here with a gusty, though not overly robust northwesterly wind. That wind, blowing over an increasingly expansive snowpack over Wisconsin, will keep our temperatures in the 20s area wide, despite the sun, and wind chills may not escape the teens at any point during the day. It’s to be the first time temperatures fail to reach 30° in Rockford since February 20!

Sunshine will be back on Monday, but northwesterly winds will do a major number on our temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While we've certainly seen worse, there will be a healthy breeze blowing for much of the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though sunshine will be out for most, if not all of the day Monday, temperatures won't escape the 20s, and chills will remain in the teens to near 20°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though winds do diminish considerably Monday night into early Tuesday morning, there may still be just enough of a breeze to send wind chills plummeting to near zero in areas west and north of Rockford, again, the areas with the most substantial snowpack in place.

By the time Tuesday morning rolls around, there's a chance a few folks may contend with wind chills near 0°, especially to our north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are once again expected to be inbound on Tuesday, and with winds shifting to the east, expect very little rebound in the temperature department. The silver lining, though, will be the fact winds won’t be quite the factor they’re to be Monday, thus keeping chills in more tolerable range.

Clouds will gather once again Tuesday as winds shift to the east. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The chill’s to ease gradually, with more seasonable readings expected Wednesday and Thursday. However, more significant warming arrives Friday, and likely persists through the weekend and into next week. For some time, longer range projections have signaled a lengthy mild spell as we lead up to Winter’s official arrival a week from Monday, and that still remains very much the case. Several days with highs in the 40s are possible from Friday on. The milder spell may well continue through Christmas Day and beyond.

Signs continue to point to milder than normal conditions persisting through Christmas. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That doesn’t, however, close the book entirely on the chances for a White Christmas here. Longer range models still do suggest a few disturbances are to pass through the region, one this weekend, another toward Christmas Eve. Should the latter disturbance materialize into even a decent snow producer, it remains possible we may have our White Christmas after all. For now, though, we’ve no choice but to keep the outlook a bit pessimistic, though our 25% projection still marks a slight improvement over previous outlooks.

There are few chances for snowfall over the coming two weeks, but there's still a slight chance that snow could occur closer to Christmas Eve. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

