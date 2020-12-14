Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are searching for an armed robbery suspect from early Sunday morning.

Officers were sent to Tobacco Outlet at 3219 N. Main St. for a report of an armed robbery at 12:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the store owner who said he was just robbed at gunpoint. The suspect, a Black man, approximately 6 feet tall, 250 lbs., armed with a handgun, approached the owner at the counter and demanded money and cigarettes. He fled on foot from the store.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

