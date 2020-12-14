Rock House Kids gets $20K anonymous donation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) — Rock House Kids, a safe haven for inner-city kids ages 6 through 18, has received a $20,000 donation from an anonymous donor.

In an announcement Monday, the donation will go toward the purchase of a third, 15-passenger van in order for Rock House Kids to provide transportation to more kids for their programming.

“Christmas came early for Rock House Kids! This generous donation is a surprise blessing for us and is something we have needed for a very long time but did not have the funding to make it happen. We are beyond grateful we will be able to serve more kids because of it,” Rock House Kids Executive Director, Deanna Lacny said.

A local Rockford couple wanted to learn more about Rock House Kids and how they could help so they scheduled a tour of the facility. They asked what the immediate financial need was and on the top of Rock House Kids list was to acquire another 15-passenger van. A week later, they surprised Rock House Kids with a check to make that happen.

“With many of the children who attend Rock House Kids living in the same low-income housing developments, it makes it easier to pick up and drop off the kids. This guarantees they have a safe mode of transportation to and from their homes. Having to turn children away due to limited seating is devastating, but a third van will help solve this problem,” Rock House Kids said in an announcement Monday.

Currently, Rock House Kids has two, 15-passenger vans and they reach capacity quickly. Families are required to call in daily to reserve a spot on the vans on a first come first serve basis.

Rock House Kids is also looking for additional van drivers to add to their new transportation addition. If you would like to be a volunteer driver, visit here for more information.

