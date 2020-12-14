Robinson eclipses 1,000 rushing yards, fastest undrafted rookie to reach milestone

JACKSONVILLE (WIFR) - Last week, Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon called James Robinson “the real deal”. On Sunday, he continued to prove to be a cornerstone moving forward for Jacksonville, after eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards for the season in the loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson became just the fourth undrafted rookie running back to reach the milestone, and the fastest to do it in just his first 13 games.

The Rockford native needed just 32 yards entering Sunday to reach the mark. He surpassed that on one play with a 47-yard run in the fourth quarter.

1,000 RUSHING YARDS for James Robinson!! pic.twitter.com/Ur9DkgHgqY — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 13, 2020

The Jaguars social media account also posted a congratulatory video from friends and family members that have been with Robinson on his journey from high school to the NFL.

▪ Rockford Lutheran HS: 9,045 yards, most in state history.

▪ Illinois State: 4,444 rushing yards, 2nd-most in school history.

▪ NFL: Fastest undrafted rookie to get to 1,000 rushing yards



A message from those that supported @Robinson_jamess throughout. #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/ZvSDxe6oxI — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 14, 2020

Robinson finished the game with 67 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding 14 yards on four receptions. It’s the first time in seven weeks he has not reached at least 90 total yards in a game. However, the Lutheran grad now sits at 1,361 total yards from scrimmage with three games to, which is the most by an undrafted rookie in the common-draft era.

