Robinson eclipses 1,000 rushing yards, fastest undrafted rookie to reach milestone

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, right, gains yardage as he tires to get past...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, right, gains yardage as he tires to get past Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE (WIFR) - Last week, Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon called James Robinson “the real deal”. On Sunday, he continued to prove to be a cornerstone moving forward for Jacksonville, after eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards for the season in the loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson became just the fourth undrafted rookie running back to reach the milestone, and the fastest to do it in just his first 13 games.

The Rockford native needed just 32 yards entering Sunday to reach the mark. He surpassed that on one play with a 47-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars social media account also posted a congratulatory video from friends and family members that have been with Robinson on his journey from high school to the NFL.

Robinson finished the game with 67 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding 14 yards on four receptions. It’s the first time in seven weeks he has not reached at least 90 total yards in a game. However, the Lutheran grad now sits at 1,361 total yards from scrimmage with three games to, which is the most by an undrafted rookie in the common-draft era.

