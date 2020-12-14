Advertisement

Performer are back in action during WSSR Elf-O-Matic

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Performers are finally getting a chance to continue with their craft during WSSR Elf-O-Matic, a show that allows kids to interact with Santa and his helpers.

The idea was created by Mike Werckle who was looking for a way to allow performers to be back on stage and allow families to enjoy a live Christmas experience. How it works is kids enter the cabaret space and meet with safety Santa who is in a glass booth. Then they go to the theatre and an elf in a vending machine sings songs and each time a button is pressed it changes to a new song.

“I think people are just dying to see theatre again. They want  live experience that is so special and that’s what they are getting by coming to the Elf-O-Matic,” said Carolyn Cadigan, performer.

The performance was also a fundraiser for the West Side Show Room, an organization that supports the art of  theater.

