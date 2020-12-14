Advertisement

Packers beat Lions 31-24, clinch NFC North title

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls away from Detroit Lions outside...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls away from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Leon Halip)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 Sunday and clinched the NFC North title.

The Packers (10-3) knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship. The Packers clinched the division with the win and Minnesota’s loss to Tampa Bay earlier in the day.

The Packers’ win combined with the Saints’ loss in Philadelphia gives Green Bay the top seed in the NFC. The teams are both 10-3, but the Packers beat the Saints earlier this season.

The Lions (5-8) scored first and pulled into a tie late in the second quarter, but they simply couldn’t stop Rodgers.

The two-time MVP completed his first eight passes for 119 yards and two scores. Rodgers finished 26 of 33 for 290 yards, three TDs and did not throw an interception for a third straight game. He ran 6 yards, untouched, to put the Packers ahead 21-14 for his 30th career rushing TD to break Tobin Rote’s team record for a quarterback.

Green Bay receiver Davante Adams also broke a franchise record.

He extended his touchdown reception streak to eight games, turning a short pass from Rodgers into a 56-yard touchdown to pull into a 7-all tie in the first quarter. Adams broke the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Don Hutson, who had a pair of seven-game streaks in the 1940s. He finished with seven catches for 115 yards and Green Bay tight end Robert Tonyan had his ninth TD reception of the season.

UP NEXT

Packers: Host the Carolina Panthers (4-9) on Saturday night.

Lions: Play at the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (9-4).

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

