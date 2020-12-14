Advertisement

MISSING: 10-year-old Walworth Co. girl hasn’t been seen since Saturday

Jocelyn Van Duyn
Jocelyn Van Duyn(Wisconsin Dept. of Justice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF WALWORTH, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice is asking for help finding a 10-year-old Village of Walworth girl who went missing over the weekend.

According to the agency, Jocelyn Van Duyn was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday at her home on Fox Lane, near N. Main Street. At the time, she wearing a white shirt with an image of the Eiffel Tower on it, black pants, and dark-colored tennis shoes. Jocelyn stands approximately 5′3″ tall and weighs around 140 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Her disappearance was reported to police Sunday morning.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI, and the Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office have all joined in the search for her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Walworth Police Dept. at 262-275-6585.

