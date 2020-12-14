Advertisement

Michigan casts its 16 electoral votes for Biden

It takes 270 electoral votes of the 538 available to become president.
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By Annie Grayer and Ethan Cohen
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Michigan’s electors cast their 16 votes for Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Lansing.

Biden rebuilt the “blue wall” with his Wolverine State victory this cycle, earning about 51% of the vote compared to President Trump’s 48%. This was a return to form for Michigan — Trump’s win there in 2016 made him the first Republican to win there since 1988.

The meeting of electors is the next major step in the Electoral College process to affirm the general election results. Electors are required by law to vote for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is Dec. 14. It takes 270 electoral votes of the 538 available to become president.

One of Michigan’s 16 electors was not in attendance for the vote, so electors voted on a replacement to fill the vacancy prior to casting their vote for president and vice president. Electors unanimously chose Sharon Baseman to replace Walter Herzig III.

Some background: In the lead up to the vote, Rudy Giuliani and other Republican leaders tried to suggest that Michigan lawmakers could break from the popular vote and certified results, and instead appoint their own electors for Trump. Michigan law clearly states, however, that electors must vote for the candidate who receives the most votes. If an elector fails to vote for the political party that it was nominated by, that elector must resign and their vote does not count, the law states.

In the weeks before the Electoral College vote, Trump and his campaign tried to overturn Biden’s victory in the pivotal state, filling lawsuits and unsuccessfully pressing GOP election officials to block the results from being certified.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting graphic
One man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford
Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday Rockford police officers were called to a Walgreen on East State...
Armed robbery at Rockford Walgreens
Republican Joseph Canova decided to run against Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara in the upcoming...
Rockford mayoral candidate’s petition gets tossed out, McNamara could run unopposed
The seasonal shop opens every holiday season and features an extensive decoration selection.
Local Christmas store helps spread holiday cheer
By the time Tuesday morning rolls around, there's a chance a few folks may contend with wind...
Rockford’s coldest temperatures since February arrive as the workweek begins

Latest News

Gov. Pritzker's Official Twitter Account
Illinois receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin's 10 electors gather at the statehouse to vote for President of the United States of...
Evers, Barnes, and rest of Wisconsin electors vote for Biden
Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) have announced they are working...
IDPH: 7,214 new cases of COVID-19, 103 more deaths
Online work
38% of Americans hesitant to request PTO during pandemic