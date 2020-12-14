Advertisement

Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song

It’s a special version of his song ‘Holy’
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Justin Bieber has teamed up with a choir of London medical staff to record a special charity Christmas single.

The choir, made up of nurses, doctors and other health care staff working in the British capital’s Lewisham and Greenwich public health service, joined the Canadian pop star for a special version of his song “Holy” in a bid to top the Christmas chart.

Choir members recorded their vocals at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios. Profits from the collaboration will go to National Health Service charities.

The choir gained fame when it vied with Bieber in 2015 for the Christmas No. 1 song. Bieber urged his millions of fans on Twitter to support the choir, not him, and it eventually won the top spot on the singles chart. The star then travelled to London and presented them with their charity award.

“It’s great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of U.K. chart history together,” said Bieber, 26. “Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting graphic
One man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford
Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday Rockford police officers were called to a Walgreen on East State...
Armed robbery at Rockford Walgreens
Republican Joseph Canova decided to run against Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara in the upcoming...
Rockford mayoral candidate’s petition gets tossed out, McNamara could run unopposed
The seasonal shop opens every holiday season and features an extensive decoration selection.
Local Christmas store helps spread holiday cheer
By the time Tuesday morning rolls around, there's a chance a few folks may contend with wind...
Rockford’s coldest temperatures since February arrive as the workweek begins

Latest News

The women’s Final Four in 2021 was already set for San Antonio and the NCAA has begun...
NCAA to play women’s basketball Tournament at 1 site, eyes Texas
President Donald Trump has been battling the results of the election, which he lost.
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit
2M SNAP families can buy groceries online through ALDI
Sen. Mike Enzi reflects on four terms in Congress
Sen. Mike Enzi reflects on four terms in Congress
A team of scientists, known as 'Team Halo,' has generated more than 20 million views on TikTok...
Scientists spread vaccine awareness on TikTok