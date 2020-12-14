Advertisement

Janesville teenager in custody after shooting 2 people with bow

The two victims are now recovering at Mercy Hospital
Two victims are now recovering at Mercy Hospital after being shot with a compound bow.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year old in Janesville in now behind bars after he shot two people with a compound bow around 9 p.m. last night.

Officers in Janesville were called to the 700 Block of Walker Street after reports of a disturbance. The suspect, Jordan S. Dooley-Winchel, fled the scene and returned to his house. After officers surrounded his home, they took him into custody without incident. He now faces 1st degree charges of recklessly endangering safety.

The two victims were taken to Mercy Hospital where they are currently recovering.

