Illinois receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

About 43,000 doses arrived Monday with most going to local health care centers to be distributed to health care workers.
Gov. Pritzker's Official Twitter Account
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) -- Illinois received its first batch of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide.

About 43,000 doses arrived Monday with most going to local health care centers to be distributed to health care workers, according to Gov. Pritzker’s office.

Pritzker has previously said he expects Illinois to receive about 109,000 doses of the vaccine within the next few weeks, with Chicago officials expecting about 20,000 to 25,000 of those doses to arrive in the city.

