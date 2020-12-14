Illinois receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO (AP) -- Illinois received its first batch of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide.

About 43,000 doses arrived Monday with most going to local health care centers to be distributed to health care workers, according to Gov. Pritzker’s office.

I'm proud to report that Illinois’ first vaccine doses have arrived safely and are now being processed to go to our hospitals. I was elated to witness our first shipment arrive at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile and have great appreciation to those who made it possible. pic.twitter.com/QgsODzlYhN — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 14, 2020

Pritzker has previously said he expects Illinois to receive about 109,000 doses of the vaccine within the next few weeks, with Chicago officials expecting about 20,000 to 25,000 of those doses to arrive in the city.

Today marks a momentous occasion – not just this year, but in American history. We will continue to share regular updates along the way. But in this moment, may we all take a moment to feel hope for a brighter future. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.