Advertisement

Illinois electors choose Biden as president, 20-0

Biden won 57.5% of the Illinois vote to 40.6% for Trump.
Biden touts the political independence of the COVID vaccine as he announces more cabinet...
Biden touts the political independence of the COVID vaccine as he announces more cabinet nominees.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois members of the Electoral College have chosen Joe Biden for president.

The 20-0 vote in favor of the Democratic president-elect on Monday was announced by the Illinois Electoral College chairwoman, Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago. Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump.

“The election is affirmed. It is now time for us as a country to move forward, transition in full, and embrace the promise of a new administration ...,” Lightfoot said. “Their success is our success, and we need desperately to unite as a people. Our democracy and our residents deserve no less.”

The electors, meeting in the Illinois House chamber while observing social-distance rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, also chose Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, as vice president. She is the first woman and first person of color to be elected vice president.

Biden won 57.5% of the Illinois vote to 40.6% for Trump.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting graphic
One man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford
Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday Rockford police officers were called to a Walgreen on East State...
Armed robbery at Rockford Walgreens
Republican Joseph Canova decided to run against Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara in the upcoming...
Rockford mayoral candidate’s petition gets tossed out, McNamara could run unopposed
The seasonal shop opens every holiday season and features an extensive decoration selection.
Local Christmas store helps spread holiday cheer
By the time Tuesday morning rolls around, there's a chance a few folks may contend with wind...
Rockford’s coldest temperatures since February arrive as the workweek begins

Latest News

Wisconsin's 10 electors gather at the statehouse to vote for President of the United States of...
Evers, Barnes, and rest of Wisconsin electors vote for Biden
Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) have announced they are working...
IDPH: 7,214 new cases of COVID-19, 103 more deaths
Online work
38% of Americans hesitant to request PTO during pandemic
President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as...
Georgia casts its 16 electoral votes for Biden