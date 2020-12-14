Advertisement

IDPH: 7,214 new cases of COVID-19, 103 more deaths

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 is 10.3 percent.
Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) have announced they are working with local, state and federal health partners to take &quot;all preventative steps available&quot; to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (MGN Image)(KWQC)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7,214 new and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. In addition, officials announced 103 additional deaths on Monday.

Here are the deaths reported Monday:

- Boone County: 1 male 80′s

- Cook County: 1 male 20′s, 1 female 40′s, 2 males 40′s, 3 females 50′s, 3 males 50′s, 11 females 60′s, 14 males 60′s, 9 females 70′s, 7 males 70′s, 5 females 80′s, 12 males 80′s, 11 females 90′s, 9 males 90′s

- Fayette County: 1 female 80′s

- Jackson County: 1 male 60′s

- Kane County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Lake County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s

- Mason County: 1 male 60′s

- McHenry County: 1 female 90′s

- Monroe County: 1 male 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70′s

- Wabash County: 1 female 80′s

- Will County: 1 female 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 856,118 cases, including 14,394 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 specimens for a total 11,869,088. As of Sunday night, 4,951 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,070 patients were in the ICU and 621 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 is 8.7 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 is 10.3 percent.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

