Georgia casts its 16 electoral votes for Biden

President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Jason Morris and Ethan Cohen
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) -- Georgia’s electors cast their 16 votes for President-elect Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Atlanta.

Biden won Georgia by about a quarter of a percentage point over President Trump, one of the narrowest margins this cycle. Republican election officials oversaw a statewide hand audit and a full machine recount, which affirmed Biden’s slim victory by only 11,779 votes out of nearly 5 million cast. Trump unsuccessfully tried to pressure Georgia’s GOP governor and secretary of state to overturn the popular vote and instead award him the state’s 16 electoral votes.

