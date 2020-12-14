Georgia casts its 16 electoral votes for Biden

(CNN) -- Georgia’s electors cast their 16 votes for President-elect Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Atlanta.

Biden is the first Democratic presidential nominee to win the Peach State in 28 years, since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Biden won Georgia by about a quarter of a percentage point over President Trump, one of the narrowest margins this cycle. Republican election officials oversaw a statewide hand audit and a full machine recount, which affirmed Biden’s slim victory by only 11,779 votes out of nearly 5 million cast. Trump unsuccessfully tried to pressure Georgia’s GOP governor and secretary of state to overturn the popular vote and instead award him the state’s 16 electoral votes.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.