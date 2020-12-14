Franchesco’s offering free pizza slices on Tuesdays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Franchesco’s Restaurant in Rockford is offering free pizza slices on Tuesdays for the remainder of 2020.

Starting Dec. 15, the restaurant will offer a pizza slice and a bottle of water, free, to the first 200 people through the drive-through from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The deal will also be available on Dec. 22 and 29. The restaurant is located at 7128 Spring Creek Rd.

