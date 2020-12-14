Advertisement

Evers, Barnes, and rest of Wisconsin electors vote for Biden

Wisconsin's 10 electors gather at the statehouse to vote for President of the United States of...
Wisconsin's 10 electors gather at the statehouse to vote for President of the United States of America, on December 14, 2020.(WisEye)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s electors made it official Monday, casting the state’s ten electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Sen. Kamala Harris.

Their vote comes just hours after the Wisconsin Supreme Court tossed President Donald Trump’s last lawsuit challenging the outcome of the November election.

“Now more than ever, our country deserves leaders who will put people first and return kindness, empathy, and compassion back to the White House,” Gov. Evers said in a statement released shortly after the vote. “That’s why today we were proud vote unanimously to assign Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”

Wisconsin electors meet to vote for President

Wisconsin's ten electors are voting to cast their ballots for President of the United States, shortly after the state Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's final lawsuit challenging President-elect Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin.

Posted by NBC15 Madison on Monday, December 14, 2020

Gov. Evers certified Wisconsin’s election results and the slate of electors for Biden and Harris on Nov. 30.

The votes will now be transmitted to the U.S. House of Representatives where they will be counted on January 6.

Electors are meeting across the country to vote Monday. Barring any faithless electors, Biden is slated to win 306 electoral votes to 232 for President Donald Trump.

The 10 electors who voted Monday were:

  • Benjamin Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
  • Gov. Tony Evers
  • Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
  • Meg Andrietsch, secretary of the state Democratic Party and chair of the Racine County Democrats
  • State Rep. Shelia Stubbs
  • Outgoing Sen. Patty Schachtner
  • Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans Tribal Council
  • Khary Penebaker, Democratic National Committee member and treasurer of the DNC Black Caucus
  • Ronald Martin, president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council
  • Mary Arnold, chair of the Democratic Party of Columbia County

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting graphic
One man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford
Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday Rockford police officers were called to a Walgreen on East State...
Armed robbery at Rockford Walgreens
Republican Joseph Canova decided to run against Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara in the upcoming...
Rockford mayoral candidate’s petition gets tossed out, McNamara could run unopposed
The seasonal shop opens every holiday season and features an extensive decoration selection.
Local Christmas store helps spread holiday cheer
By the time Tuesday morning rolls around, there's a chance a few folks may contend with wind...
Rockford’s coldest temperatures since February arrive as the workweek begins

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
President Donald Trump has been battling the results of the election, which he lost.
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit
A sign in an Atlanta neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, urges people to vote early in...
Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs
LIVE: Surgeon general, HHS sec. hold COVID vaccine event
In this March 6, 2012, file photo, an FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent...
US blames Iran in abduction, death of ex-FBI agent Levinson