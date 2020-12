ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly sunny with northwest winds 10 - 20 MPH and highs in the upper 20′s. Cold tonight as temps drop to the middle teens. Right around 30 tomorrow and dry. The dry conditions will remain the rest of the week with highs in the middle 30′s Wednesday and Thursday and 40′s for the weekend.

