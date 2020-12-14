Advertisement

Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen hosts toy drive to help single moms

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pandemic has hit the restaurant and bar industry especially hard, but Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen is still getting into the holiday spirit by hosting a parking lot toy drive.

Anyone who made a pit stop at the restaurant between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday could listen to some music by local dj, get deals on gift cards and wine but what Owner Scott Frank really wants is for people to provide toy donations for Mother House Crisis Nursery, an organization that supports single moms by providing basic necessities they might need for their young kids.

“My wife and I just had a newborn daughter just over a month ago and we know how expensive diapers and formula are, it’s crazy. We always want to give back. This is a really challenging time in the restaurant and bar industry but we always think we should do more and try and do more and we have the best customers,” Frank said.

Ciao Bella is open for curbside pickup everyday but Mondays.

