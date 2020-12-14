Barr out as attorney general, President Trump says
Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general, Trump said.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Attorney General William Barr, an outspoken proponent of conservative values and an expansive view of presidential power, will leave office before Christmas, President Trump announced in a tweet Monday afternoon.
Trump said he and Barr had a “very nice meeting” and that their “relationship has been a very good one.”
