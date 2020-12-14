Advertisement

Barr out as attorney general, President Trump says

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general, Trump said.
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend, a federal program to help cities combat violent crime in St. Louis.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Attorney General William Barr, an outspoken proponent of conservative values and an expansive view of presidential power, will leave office before Christmas, President Trump announced in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Trump said he and Barr had a “very nice meeting” and that their “relationship has been a very good one.”

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general, Trump said.

