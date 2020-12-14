Advertisement

Amazon’s Zoox unveils autonomous electric ‘robo-taxi’

Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban...
Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An autonomous vehicle company acquired this year by Amazon has unveiled a four-person “robo-taxi,” a compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.

The carriage-style interior of the vehicle produced by Zoox Inc. has two benches that face each other. There is no steering wheel. It measures just under 12 feet long, about a foot shorter than a standard Mini Cooper.

It is among the first vehicles with bidirectional capabilities and four-wheel steering, allowing for better maneuverability. It has a top speed of 75 miles per hour.

The vehicle is being tested in the company’s base of Foster City, California, as well as Las Vegas and San Francisco, Zoox said Monday.

Zoox, based Foster City in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon in June. It operates as an independent subsidiary at Amazon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting graphic
One man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford
Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday Rockford police officers were called to a Walgreen on East State...
Armed robbery at Rockford Walgreens
Republican Joseph Canova decided to run against Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara in the upcoming...
Rockford mayoral candidate’s petition gets tossed out, McNamara could run unopposed
By the time Tuesday morning rolls around, there's a chance a few folks may contend with wind...
Rockford’s coldest temperatures since February arrive as the workweek begins
The seasonal shop opens every holiday season and features an extensive decoration selection.
Local Christmas store helps spread holiday cheer

Latest News

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Chilly pattern to continue, though slow trend toward milder conditions promised later in the week
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 12/14/2020
Suspect captured after child found abandoned in Southaven, Miss.
Attorney General William Barr is resigning.
Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas
Capone, a black lab mix, lived at Animals Friends for more than three years.
Black Lab mix adopted from shelter after 1,134 days