38% of Americans hesitant to request PTO during pandemic

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino recently surveyed 2,000 full-time workers from across the country.
Online work
Online work(WLUC/Canva)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Taking time off from the daily grind gives us time for rest, relaxation and recharging, however many Americans leave unused PTO on the table every year.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino recently surveyed 2,000 full-time workers from across the country to get a better understanding of their PTO habits and how they’ve spent their PTO in 2020.

  • 39 percent of Americans took more time off this year, 38 percent took less time off and 23 percent took about the same time off when compared to last year.
  • 47 percent have gone a full calendar year without taking PTO.
  • 38 percent of those surveyed have been more hesitant to request PTO during the pandemic.
  • 76 percent of Americans admit to checking work emails while on PTO.
  • 42 percent feel they can’t completely unplug from work while on PTO.

Top reasons for not taking PTO:

1. Workload is too much

2. No one to cover for me

3. I look less committed taking PTO

4. Don’t want to travel during COVID-19

5. Costs too much to travel.

Why Americans feel guilty taking PTO:

1. Falling behind

2. Shows poor work ethic

3. Boss will judge

4. Other colleagues work harder

5. Coworkers will judge me.

Take a look at the full report here.

