38% of Americans hesitant to request PTO during pandemic
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Taking time off from the daily grind gives us time for rest, relaxation and recharging, however many Americans leave unused PTO on the table every year.
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino recently surveyed 2,000 full-time workers from across the country to get a better understanding of their PTO habits and how they’ve spent their PTO in 2020.
- 39 percent of Americans took more time off this year, 38 percent took less time off and 23 percent took about the same time off when compared to last year.
- 47 percent have gone a full calendar year without taking PTO.
- 38 percent of those surveyed have been more hesitant to request PTO during the pandemic.
- 76 percent of Americans admit to checking work emails while on PTO.
- 42 percent feel they can’t completely unplug from work while on PTO.
Top reasons for not taking PTO:
1. Workload is too much
2. No one to cover for me
3. I look less committed taking PTO
4. Don’t want to travel during COVID-19
5. Costs too much to travel.
Why Americans feel guilty taking PTO:
1. Falling behind
2. Shows poor work ethic
3. Boss will judge
4. Other colleagues work harder
5. Coworkers will judge me.
Take a look at the full report here.
