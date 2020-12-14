38% of Americans hesitant to request PTO during pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Taking time off from the daily grind gives us time for rest, relaxation and recharging, however many Americans leave unused PTO on the table every year.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino recently surveyed 2,000 full-time workers from across the country to get a better understanding of their PTO habits and how they’ve spent their PTO in 2020.

39 percent of Americans took more time off this year, 38 percent took less time off and 23 percent took about the same time off when compared to last year.

47 percent have gone a full calendar year without taking PTO.

38 percent of those surveyed have been more hesitant to request PTO during the pandemic.

76 percent of Americans admit to checking work emails while on PTO.

42 percent feel they can’t completely unplug from work while on PTO.

Top reasons for not taking PTO:

1. Workload is too much

2. No one to cover for me

3. I look less committed taking PTO

4. Don’t want to travel during COVID-19

5. Costs too much to travel.

Why Americans feel guilty taking PTO:

1. Falling behind

2. Shows poor work ethic

3. Boss will judge

4. Other colleagues work harder

5. Coworkers will judge me.

Take a look at the full report here.

