VanVleet, Raptors open preseason with 111-100 win over Hornets

CHARLOTTE (WIFR) - It was only a three-month layoff for Fred VanVleet and the Raptors, from the end of their time in the NBA bubble, to Saturday’s preseason opener in Charlotte. A lot has changed for Toronto in that short time span, but the Raptors were able to pull out a win against the Hornets 111-100.

VanVleet played only 16:44, all in the first half, but the Rockford native still managed to score nine points on 3-9 shooting, adding five assists and five steals.

Toronto still has the services of VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry, who did not make the trip to Charlotte for personal reasons. But the Raptors will have to find their identity with new bigs filling the space under the basket. Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka both departed in free agency this offseason. Toronto filled their shoes with veteran forwards Aron Baynes and Alex Len.

The Raptors will have two more preseason games before the season gets started on Dec. 23. Toronto next plays on Monday, Dec. 14 again in Charlotte.

