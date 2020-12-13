Tracking a cooler, mainly quiet pattern into next week while mild gradually returns after

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was quite a messy morning for many parts of our viewing area Saturday morning. Heavy, wet accumulating snow affected many parts of the region especially north and west of Rockford. A sharp cutoff, thanks to a nearly stationary freezing line caused a big difference in snow totals. Now that’s a thing of the past and some quieter weather is in the works.

Quite a range of snow totals across the area, from around no accumulation southeast to as much as 6 and even 7 inches in parts of southern Wisconsin near Janesville. Rockford saw 0.4 inches of snow today, Freeport saw totals near 3 inches while areas near DeKalb saw very little, if any snowfall. The brunt of the snow occurred north of our region as you go closer to Madison, which parts of Dane County saw 8-10 inches.

Now that the system has moved off east, besides some early flurries in parts of the region, expect clearing skies overnight into Sunday which looks to be a seasonably mild day with clearing skies. High pressure will build and it also comes with a shifting wind. Somewhat breezy northwest winds on Monday will result in wind chills in the teens and low 20s during the day. A similar story looks to continue Tuesday but with more clouds.

While next week will be dry for the most part, we are also looking a return to near 40 degree temperatures in the works. This will occur by the end of next week and into the next weekend. The longer range trends show that above normal temperatures are overall favored going through Christmas Day along with chances for near normal precipitation.

This means that for now, there is still a chance for a White Christmas. We are just under two weeks from the holiday and as it stands currently, a 20 percent chance for a White Christmas exists in the forecast. We will look at longer range model trends but we aren’t out of the woods yet!

