Spreading holiday cheer with the Santa Claus fire truck

Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The holiday spirit is taking over the Stateline and the Rockford Fire Department is joining in the fun with a Santa Claus fire truck.

In a partnership with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Saint Nick took a ride through the southeast and southwest side of the Forest City, celebrating with kids and families. But while it was socially distant, there was no shortage of fun.

“We welcome everybody. We hope that we have a good crowd next week, we’re staying socially distanced, we’re staying safe. You’ll know the general areas that we’ll be, so there’s plenty of space to spread out and we just want you to be able to wave to Santa and say hi and just keep spreading some holiday cheer and keep celebrating Stroll on State throughout the season,” said Kristen Paul.

If you missed Kris Kringle, don’t worry. Next week, he’ll be heading to the northwest and west side of town on December 19.

