Advertisement

Roby gets the start, Thunder win preseason opener over Spurs

Oklahoma City's Isaiah Roby (22) prepares to tip-off the preseason for the Thunder against San...
Oklahoma City's Isaiah Roby (22) prepares to tip-off the preseason for the Thunder against San Antonio.(Fox Sports)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (WIFR) - Isaiah Roby was inserted into the starting lineup to open the preseason as the Thunder were without eight players in Saturday’s 121-108 win over the Spurs.

Maybe it was first game jitters, maybe it was that he hasn’t played in a game since Feb. 28, or maybe it’s because he’s still working his way back from injury, but Roby got off to a rocky start.

Roby missed his first shot of the game, then traveled the next time he touched the ball. He committed three turnovers in less than five minutes. He finished with five turnovers. But he also recorded a couple assists before being taken out with 4:33 to play in the first.

The Dixon native finally got settled in in the second quarter, pulling down four of his team-high 11 rebounds in the final five minutes before the half. Roby also scored his first points of the half on a three at the buzzer that hit the front of the rim and went in.

It was the first of two three-pointers for the former Duke. Roby finished the game with seven points, 11 rebounds, and three steals. He played the third most minutes on the team, seeing the court for 25:22.

Roby and Oklahoma City have two more preseason games against the Chicago Bulls starting Wednesday, Dec. 16. The Thunder’s regular season tips off Dec. 23 against the Houston Rockets.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-90 semi-trailer crash backs up westbound traffic
Fatal crash
Janesville woman identified after fatal crash in Rock Co.
Republican Joseph Canova decided to run against Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara in the upcoming...
Rockford mayoral candidate’s petition gets tossed out, McNamara could run unopposed
Rain will begin to mix with or change over to snow by early Friday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix to arrive Friday, accumulating snow still likely
Emmy Brule gets a special celebration a week after being diagnosed with rare blood disease.
Surprise Golden Birthday for Winnebago 10 year old

Latest News

Fred VanVleet scored nine points and recorded five assists in Toronto's 111-100 win over...
VanVleet, Raptors open preseason with 111-100 win over Hornets
Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu, center, reacts after an offensive foul was called on him during the...
Missouri holds off late charge, beats No. 6 Illinois 81-78
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) passes while getting pressured by Iowa defensive end Joe...
No. 19 Iowa beats No. 25 Wisconsin 28-7 for 6th win in row
Northern Illinois' Trayvon Rudolph (85) gets ready to receive a kickoff against Eastern Michigan.
Northern Illinois falls to Eastern Michigan 41-33 to finish season winless