Roby gets the start, Thunder win preseason opener over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (WIFR) - Isaiah Roby was inserted into the starting lineup to open the preseason as the Thunder were without eight players in Saturday’s 121-108 win over the Spurs.

Maybe it was first game jitters, maybe it was that he hasn’t played in a game since Feb. 28, or maybe it’s because he’s still working his way back from injury, but Roby got off to a rocky start.

Roby missed his first shot of the game, then traveled the next time he touched the ball. He committed three turnovers in less than five minutes. He finished with five turnovers. But he also recorded a couple assists before being taken out with 4:33 to play in the first.

The Dixon native finally got settled in in the second quarter, pulling down four of his team-high 11 rebounds in the final five minutes before the half. Roby also scored his first points of the half on a three at the buzzer that hit the front of the rim and went in.

It was the first of two three-pointers for the former Duke. Roby finished the game with seven points, 11 rebounds, and three steals. He played the third most minutes on the team, seeing the court for 25:22.

Roby and Oklahoma City have two more preseason games against the Chicago Bulls starting Wednesday, Dec. 16. The Thunder’s regular season tips off Dec. 23 against the Houston Rockets.

