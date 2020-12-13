Advertisement

One man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say at about 4 a.m. Sunday officers responded to the 2000 block of Berkley St. for shots fired.

When police, two men in their late 20′s were located with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. The 27-year-old man died from his injuries and the 28-year-old man was treated and released.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Police ask that if you know any information about the shoot that you contact RPD or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.

