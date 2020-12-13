Northern Illinois falls to Eastern Michigan 41-33 to finish season winless

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois dug itself an early hole that it could not get out of, as the Huskies’ late rally comes up short 41-33 in each team’s season finale.

With the loss, NIU finishes the shortened, conference-only season 0-6. It’s the first time since 1997 the Huskies have gone winless in a campaign.

“I’m just happy we had the opportunity to play,” said head coach Thomas Hammock after the game. “Just from a mental health standpoint, I think it was necessary. It was needed. We went out there and we got better as the season went along. I don’t look at the record as the end result. You look at the process, where we started, we we’re going, where we’re headed, and I think the arrow is certainly pointing in the right direction.”

There were a few bright spots throughout the season, as youth was the calling-card of this year’s team. Freshman Harrison Waylee emerged as the lead running back, recording his second straight 100-yard rushing game with 122 yards on 23 carries. Redshirt freshman Mesiah Travis also caught his first career touchdown in the loss to the Eagles.

The Huskies will look to bounce back in 2021 with plenty of talent returning on both sides of the ball.

“To me, a lot of guys got experience,” explained Hammock. “We’re going to have 11 starters back on defense, six will still be true freshmen. To me it’s a launching point – we need to have a great offseason, get a lot stronger, a lot bigger and we look forward to attacking the offseason.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.