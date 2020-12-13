Advertisement

Northern Illinois falls to Eastern Michigan 41-33 to finish season winless

Northern Illinois' Trayvon Rudolph (85) gets ready to receive a kickoff against Eastern Michigan.
Northern Illinois' Trayvon Rudolph (85) gets ready to receive a kickoff against Eastern Michigan.(ESPN)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois dug itself an early hole that it could not get out of, as the Huskies’ late rally comes up short 41-33 in each team’s season finale.

With the loss, NIU finishes the shortened, conference-only season 0-6. It’s the first time since 1997 the Huskies have gone winless in a campaign.

“I’m just happy we had the opportunity to play,” said head coach Thomas Hammock after the game. “Just from a mental health standpoint, I think it was necessary. It was needed. We went out there and we got better as the season went along. I don’t look at the record as the end result. You look at the process, where we started, we we’re going, where we’re headed, and I think the arrow is certainly pointing in the right direction.”

There were a few bright spots throughout the season, as youth was the calling-card of this year’s team. Freshman Harrison Waylee emerged as the lead running back, recording his second straight 100-yard rushing game with 122 yards on 23 carries. Redshirt freshman Mesiah Travis also caught his first career touchdown in the loss to the Eagles.

The Huskies will look to bounce back in 2021 with plenty of talent returning on both sides of the ball.

“To me, a lot of guys got experience,” explained Hammock. “We’re going to have 11 starters back on defense, six will still be true freshmen. To me it’s a launching point – we need to have a great offseason, get a lot stronger, a lot bigger and we look forward to attacking the offseason.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-90 semi-trailer crash backs up westbound traffic
Fatal crash
Janesville woman identified after fatal crash in Rock Co.
Republican Joseph Canova decided to run against Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara in the upcoming...
Rockford mayoral candidate’s petition gets tossed out, McNamara could run unopposed
Rain will begin to mix with or change over to snow by early Friday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix to arrive Friday, accumulating snow still likely
Emmy Brule gets a special celebration a week after being diagnosed with rare blood disease.
Surprise Golden Birthday for Winnebago 10 year old

Latest News

Oklahoma City's Isaiah Roby (22) prepares to tip-off the preseason for the Thunder against San...
Roby gets the start, Thunder win preseason opener over Spurs
Fred VanVleet scored nine points and recorded five assists in Toronto's 111-100 win over...
VanVleet, Raptors open preseason with 111-100 win over Hornets
Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu, center, reacts after an offensive foul was called on him during the...
Missouri holds off late charge, beats No. 6 Illinois 81-78
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) passes while getting pressured by Iowa defensive end Joe...
No. 19 Iowa beats No. 25 Wisconsin 28-7 for 6th win in row