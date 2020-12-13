Luka Garza, No. 3 Iowa make quick work of Northern Illinois

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 to help No. 3 Iowa beat Northern Illinois 106-53 on Sunday.

Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring, added eight rebounds while playing just 20 minutes as coach Fran McCaffery used his reserves for much of the second half.

The lone unanimous selection to The Associated Press preseason All-American team, Garza was 8 of 10 from the field and is shooting 69.1% for the season. Wieskamp played 19 minutes.

Iowa (6-0), which came in ranked second in the country in scoring at 99.4 points per game, had its third game of 100 or more points. The Hawkeyes have scored 50 or more points in five consecutive halves. Iowa had a 25-2 first-half run that included a stretch of 15 consecutive points.

Adong Makuoi had 14 points for Northern Illinois (0-5).

