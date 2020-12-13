Local store helps spread holiday cheer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As lights begin to hang from homes and trees across the Stateline, people make their way to shops to finish their holiday shopping and one of those stores is doing what it can to make people smile this time of the year.

“Initially when people walk in you like to see their aww, kind of, they’re overwhelmed with all the lights and uniforms so people love being here, it gets them into the Christmas spirit,” Manager at Ambrose Christmas Store Benjamin Ambrose said.

Since 1969, Ambrose Christmas Store has welcomed people to the shop, showcasing custom Christmas trees and an extensive collection of decorations.

“It’s a happy place we’re trying to provide a happy environment,” Owner Ben Ambrose said. “People come in here and they just light up, they smile.”

People have been smiling at the vibrant lights and eye-catching decorations for more than 50 years.

“My parents founded the place in 1969 it’s always been a family business,” Ben Ambrose said. “We bought the business over 20 years ago.”

Each year employees begin to decorate the shop four months in advance. In one section of the store, each room has a theme, and every item in every room is for sale.

“We have about 100 different themes in here and we do a good job of changing them up every year,” Ben Ambrose said.

Ben Ambrose and his crew plan to keep the family tradition alive for years to come and continue to bring holiday cheer to the region.

“To bring inspiration to people to help them celebrate Christmas it’s a great feeling,” Ben Ambrose said.

The shop is seasonal, it opens doors from September to January, and for a Christmas in July event it hosts each year.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.