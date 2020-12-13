Hootin’ Holidays at Atwood Forest Preserve

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Families looking a fun weekend activity headed to Atwood Forest Preserve in New Milford on Saturday for Hootin’ Holidays!

Kids young and old learned all about the various feathered friends that call the Stateline their happy home, as birds of prey and raptors got their grand showcase.

The cold air didn’t take away an ounce of fun as those who participated walked away with tons of fowl fun facts.

“We do have had this bird of prey program for quite awhile and is for birds who have been injured in some way and cannot be rehabilitated back into the wild so all of our animals here are injured in some way so we use this as an education outlet,” said Braden Hacker.

