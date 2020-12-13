Artist unveils new sculpture dedicated to steel workers

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new piece of art is on display in South Beloit and its artist hopes to capture people’s attention by honoring steel workers.

The sculpture will sit in South Beloit until December 15th before beginning its trek down to Alabama, where the inspiration for the piece began.

The artist, Salem Barker, has a background in manufacturing and says it inspired him to make the sculpture.

“I think an artist is creative by nature no matter what field we are in but prior to my pursuit of art as a career, growing up and being born in the Rockford area in Rockford I bounced around in numerous manufacturing jobs and having good mechanical inclination the skills eventually took me into service,” said Barker.

