Winnebago Co. adds 248 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The seven-day positivity rate is now 15.0 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with two more deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 20,505 from 20,257 on Thursday. The total deaths stand at 287 stemming from COVID-19 as of Friday, up from 285 on Thursday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 15.0 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 148 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from Monday’s report of 155.

