FIRST ALERT: Snow spreads to Rockford, beyond Saturday morning creating slushy accumulations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Areas north and west of Rockford have been seeing snow since last night. Now that rain/snow line has moved east, spreading snow to the Rockford area and other parts of the Stateline. This will continue into the very early afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory (Winter Storm Warning for Jo Daviess County) remains in effect through Saturday afternoon. This is for the counties shaded below that will in the end see the most heavy, wet snow accumulations.

Stephenson, Boone, Winnebago Counties in Illinois along with southern Wisconsin have a Winter Weather Advisory through the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Many spots in Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties Saturday morning have near 4-5 inches of snow with more to come this morning. These are where the road conditions are at their worse. Be sure to take it extra slow if you will be heading west especially at all today. Roads in Winnebago, Boone and parts of Ogle Counties in some spots will also see some slushy accumulations on the roads.

Snow began to fall across Rockford Saturday morning, accumulating on grassy surfaces first. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Moderate to briefly heavier snowfall rates will be possible in bursts, which will sharply reduce visibilities and will cause some slick spots mainly on elevated surfaces where temperatures drop to near and below freezing. Regardless of where you are, just take your time this morning on the roads, increase your following distance and slow down!

The further north and west you go, the worst the roads conditions are with snow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In terms of snow totals, some areas in Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties are reported to have near 4-5 inches of snow already. They by far will have the most when all is said and done, along with some spots in Green, Rock and Walworth Counties in Wisconsin. For a majority of the region, including Rockford, will finish around 1-2 inches, maybe some isolated amounts near 3 inches.

Most spots will finish with 1-3" with higher amounts north and west in the 4-5" range. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The snow will continue through the morning then begin to taper off in the early afternoon. Temperatures will remain around or slightly below freezing for the most part this afternoon which will keep the snow around on the grounds for the day. However, skies will begin to clear tonight and become mostly sunny for Sunday.

Expect some heavier bursts of snow Sunday morning as the freezing line moves east. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Snow will begin to taper off in the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Clearing skies will take place tonight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

