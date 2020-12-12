Advertisement

Safe Kids offers tips when buying toys for children

By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While we are in the holiday shopping season, buying the right toy for a child is not just about what they want or what is trendy, but what is safe and age appropriate.

Safe Kids Winnebago County Coordinator Jeff Hoster said there are different concerns for different age groups. For toddlers, you do not want to buy toys with small parts that can easily fit into their mouth; long corded toys can be an issue for kids up to five years old. Hoster said to examine the packaging and to understand what you are purchasing.

“Your child is going to ask for specific toy, depending on the age,” said Hoster. “You need to do your research on that. You have to be able to know if it’s going to be a safe toy for your child. To pick out a toy for a child, especially during Christmas, one it has to be age specific, they have to show interest in it, and they have to be mature enough to use it.”

For more toy safety tips from Safe Kids, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will begin to mix with or change over to snow by early Friday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix to arrive Friday, accumulating snow still likely
REjournals.com
Belvidere apartment property sells for $2.2M
I-90 semi-trailer crash backs up westbound traffic
Fatal crash
Janesville woman identified after fatal crash in Rock Co.
Richard DeLisi, second from left, walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday after serving 31 years...
Man who was serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released

Latest News

Shopping for toys isn't just about what the kid wants, but what is also considered age...
Holiday toy safety
Filipino community devastated by COVID-19
Filipino health care workers feel devastating effects of COVID-19
Snow is on the way
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 12/11/2020
Comprehensive Community Solutions hosts an open house for its YouthBuild Rockford program.
YouthBuild Rockford open house
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
Winnebago Co. adds 248 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths