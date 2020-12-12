Safe Kids offers tips when buying toys for children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While we are in the holiday shopping season, buying the right toy for a child is not just about what they want or what is trendy, but what is safe and age appropriate.

Safe Kids Winnebago County Coordinator Jeff Hoster said there are different concerns for different age groups. For toddlers, you do not want to buy toys with small parts that can easily fit into their mouth; long corded toys can be an issue for kids up to five years old. Hoster said to examine the packaging and to understand what you are purchasing.

“Your child is going to ask for specific toy, depending on the age,” said Hoster. “You need to do your research on that. You have to be able to know if it’s going to be a safe toy for your child. To pick out a toy for a child, especially during Christmas, one it has to be age specific, they have to show interest in it, and they have to be mature enough to use it.”

For more toy safety tips from Safe Kids, click here.

