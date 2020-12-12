NFL star James Robinson honors loved ones with “My Cause My Cleats” tribute

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Rockford native and Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is making waves in the NFL. He’s just 32 yards away from becoming the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1000 yards rushing in the first 14 weeks of the season. While he’s set to make history this weekend, his focus is on something much bigger than the game of football. And when he takes the field, all eyes will be on his feet.

This Sunday, the NFL will take part in the “My Cause my Cleats” initiative; where players will wear custom cleats designed to spread awareness for a cause of their choice. James chose to honor loved ones who have had cancer, including Dario Ingardona’s mom Kelli who died from breast cancer, and Joey Caravello’s mom Kim who’s currently fighting it.

“My grandfather as well, “said Robinson. “He had kidney cancer and I wanted to honor him as well and that’s my girlfriend’s dad who passed away from prostate cancer. So I just wanted to put them on the shoe and doing it on the NFL stage is just pretty cool.”

“She would love it,” said Ingardona. “I already know she’s looking down, smiling. I know she would be happy, she would have loved James”

Dario’s mom Kelli was a Rockford firefighter who wore the badge number “333” while James never had the chance to meet her, he says she holds a special place in his heart.

“I feel like everywhere I go I end up seeing 333 somewhere,” said Robinson. “And today when I went to go take my COVID test, I saw the paper and it said 333 on it. And I took a picture of it and sent it to him. I knew honoring her would be pretty cool.”

“As if it already wasn’t enough having someone like family play every Sunday,” said Caravello. “Now we get to see the shoes and hopefully get a nice zoom on it, get the snapshot and we’re excited to see it.”

While Joey’s mom continues her battle, James hopes this gesture will give her an extra push to keep fighting.

“I text her all the time telling her how much I miss her and love her and she motivates herself,” said Robinson. “But I think this probably gives her a lot more motivation.”

“To be able to see those cleats and see what they represent and what they mean really exemplifies the kind of guy he is,” said Caravello.

“I never envisioned my last name being on a platform like that,” said Ingardona. “And I always knew Robinson would be out there but i never knew what he could do with it.”

While James may be known for being quiet, he’ll wear his heart on his cleats this weekend. Sending a message to his friends loud and clear.

“You don’t have to be blood to be family,” said Caravello. “These guys are family.”

“These guys are incredible,” said Ingardona. “And they’re going to be around forever in my life.”

“Coming from Rockford there’s not a lot of guys that make it out of there,” said Robinson. “But to honor those names on the shoe, I think it just brings a lot of attention to Rockford. I feel good being able to do that and support my family and my friends.”

More than 500 NFL players are planning to showcase their causes on the field for this weekend’s games. They also have the opportunity to raise funds for their respective causes by auctioning off their cleats.

