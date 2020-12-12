Filipino health care workers feel devastating effects of COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “The fact that you think they’re going to pass away any second, it’s scary,” said Meryll Cornejo.

Meryll Cornejo and her family immigrated to the United States in the sixties. They chose Rockford after learning of a shortage of nurses in this community, but now they’ve become crucial in the fight against COVID-19.

“One thing you’ll figure out about Filipinos is that they migrate to this country, not just because they want to work here and make money, but it’s because they work hard,” said Cornejo.

Cornejo gushes about her family’s strong work ethic and compassion but says that’s why her mother fell ill and passed it along to the members of her multigenerational household.

“I thought I was going to lose them. I don’t think my parents are the only ones who thought ‘Oh my gosh, I should have planned my future, or taken care of my will,” said Cornejo.

A recent report from the National Nurses United Union shows Filipino nurses make up 4% of the nursing population nationwide, but account for nearly a third of the nurses who have died from COVID-19 in the United States.

“There’s no way through it unless you do it,” said Illinois Nurse’s Association Vice President, Pat Meade.

Pat Meade, Vice President of the Illinois Nurse’s Association says all nurses feel an obligation to keep fighting on the frontlines, despite getting sick, creating a host of issues.

“By the time they actually collapse, and get tested and have COVID, they have an exacerbation of the effects,” said Meade.

