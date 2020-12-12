FDA grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. High priority recipients will likely be able to get the vaccine within days.

This historic action by the FDA launches what scientists hope will be a critical counteroffensive against a disease that has killed nearly 300,000 people in the United States.

