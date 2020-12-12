Advertisement

FDA grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

High priority recipients will likely be able to get the vaccine within days.
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. High priority recipients will likely be able to get the vaccine within days.

This historic action by the FDA launches what scientists hope will be a critical counteroffensive against a disease that has killed nearly 300,000 people in the United States.

