Comprehensive Community Solutions looks for next set of YouthBuild Rockford participants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Helping to build a brighter future through workforce development.” Comprehensive Community Solutions holds one of its orientations for those looking to participate in their YouthBuild Rockford program.

YouthBuild Rockford provides young people who have dropped out of high school in the Rockford area, with opportunities to become productive, self-supporting adults. It is a paid two-year program that can help you earn your high school diploma. YouthBuild focuses on construction training while building low-income housing.

“Construction is definitely the main focus and for many reasons,” said executive director William Chatman. “One, to teach young people, that may not have had previous job experience. But also to teach them the importance of paying attention to detail, and that translates into various careers.”

YouthBuild takes in 35-40 youth to participate in the program every year. If you or someone you know who may be interested in joining, the next open house is Friday, Dec. 18 from 10 - 2 p.m. You can find out more about the YouthBuild Program on their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.