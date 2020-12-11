Winnebago County Board approves extra morgue space

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -As the Winnebago County morgue fills up Coroner Bill Hintz says he could soon run out of space a potential problem he’s trying to avoid.

“Mid October to late October into November is when we really started noticing an uptick where I was getting concerned at our capacity,” said Hintz.

Members of the Winnebago County Board echo Hintz’s concerns, and approve a new 40 foot refrigerated trailer to hold additional bodies.

“The coroner’s office can only house so many deceased and we needed to plan for that because of COVID,” said Winnebago County Board Member Jean Crosby.

Hintz says the county morgue can hold about 64 bodies, and right now it’s not completely filled, but explains its the pandemic plus other causes of death that could push him over capacity.

“It’s not necessarily all COVID deaths that we are transporting back to our office there are other deaths that we deal with also,” said Hintz.

Hintz says this new trailer can hold between 30 to 40 bodies. He hopes he won’t need to use it, but wants to have to ready just in case.

“I feel the responsibility for this county for the people here to take care of them the best I can,” said Hintz.

