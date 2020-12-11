Toby Keith among 2021 Illinois Lottery Grandstand acts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Fair announced seven confirmed Illinois Lottery Grandstand acts for 2021.

This is the first time the Illinois State Fair has announced and gone on-sale with grandstand acts prior to the new year. Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.

Veterans Day at the fair will feature an artist who is no stranger to performing for our troops. Toby Keith will take the stage on Sunday, Aug. 15. Keith has gone on 11 USO Tours and entertained nearly 256,000 troops in 18 countries. Craig Morgan will open for the two-time Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Chris Young will take the stage for Agriculture Day. The “Raised on Country” singer and songwriter will be accompanied by Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith.

Coming straight off her Female Artist of the Year nomination at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kylie Morgan will play the grandstand on Friday, Aug. 20.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will bring his comedy to the Illinois State Fair. He is the star of I’m Not Fat…I’m Fluffy and Hot and Fluffy.

Badflower and George Thorogood will take the grandstand stage in 2021. Since their emergence in 2014, Badflower has shared the stage with the likes of Cage the Elephant, Soundgarden and Ghost. They will be on the grandstand stage Thursday, Aug. 19. George Thorogood has been generating hit songs since 1975. The Good to be Bad Tour will bring along 38 Special to the party on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The Traveling Salvation Show will return in 2021, after entertaining crowds with the sounds of Neil Diamond in 2019. This up-tempo, rock-oriented tribute to the legendary singer will have you dancing and singing along to all of Diamond’s classic hits. The free show will be Monday, Aug. 16.

“We are excited about this year’s Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup,” Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon said. “Our goal is to have entertainment for everyone and this diverse lineup accomplishes that goal. We will have more to announce soon to give us even more to be excited for in 2021.”

Fairgoers will now have the option of buying premium tickets in our new seating area called The Blue Ribbon Zone. The price of this ticket includes a seat at a high-top table with accompanying bar stool, finger foods served to ticketholders prior to the concert, and a designated wait staff at your service throughout the show.

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting Dec. 15 at Ticketmaster.com.

Thursday, August 12: TBD

Friday, August 13: TBD

Saturday, August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71

Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan: Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84

Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond: FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith: Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72

Wednesday, August 18: TBD

Thursday, August 19: Bad Flower with TBD: General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50* At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket.

Friday, August 20: Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kylie Morgan with Chapel Hart: Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70

Saturday, August 21: TBD

Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special: Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

Mark your calendars for the 2021 Illinois State Fair, Aug. 12 through 22, in Springfield.

