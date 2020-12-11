Surprise Golden Birthday for Winnebago 10 year old

Winnebago, Ill. (WIFR) - Having a golden birthday during the middle of a pandemic is not always ideal, but one stateline village did their part to help a brave little girl’s tenth birthday on December 10 feel oh so special.

Emmy Brule had no idea that part of her big day would include a drive by parade, and that virtually the entire Winnebago community would show up. The support has been much needed. Emmy was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia just last week. So Emmy’s dad and Winnebago Middle School Assistant Principal Patrick Brule sent out an email trying to pull off this birthday surprise. And not only did dozens of cars show up, but the school band directed by another birthday boy Sean Maher also came out to perform for Emmy.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of support we got,” said Brule. “It’s tough times, but like I told the school, we never took a step alone. As soon as anybody found out, there was so much support and so much help and prayers. And we feel like their right there behind us every step of the way.”

