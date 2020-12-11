Stateline sees home buying surge as people move to midsize cities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As 2020 comes to a close, more families are reconsidering where they want to put down roots, moving from big cities back to the Stateline.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are choosing to reassess their living situations and buy a new home.

“People kind of look inward during difficult times, and while it this year is definitely been unpredictable, I think the prioritization has been what they see in their home and so people are willing to make those significant investments and maybe it’s a shift of focus or priorities,” said Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown.

Joining the close to two thirds of people who are moving away from big cities like New York and Chicago are Samantha and Andrew Blevins.

The Rockford area natives worked on Broadway in the Big Apple and when the Great White Way dimmed its lights, the couple knew they needed to head back home.

“We know the community. We have family here. It’s an area that we’re very comfortable in. And we love the community here and have always been very appreciative of being from here. I’ve always told people where we’re from, proudly. So the decision to come back was actually a really easy one,” said Andrew.

That security, combined with the more affordable housing options, made the choice simple.

“The ability to have a lower cost of living is significantly helpful in this situation, because it allows you so many more opportunities. The rates at where they’re at right now, it was a great time to buy a house, thankfully that we had some support along the way,” said Andrew.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s Housing Vacancy Survey shows homeownership is steadily climbing, hitting an increase of 65.3 percent, its highest rate since 2012.

